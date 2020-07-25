Perth pub installs shower cubicle to allow karaoke singing to continue

Keen karaoke singers will finally be able to get behind the microphone after a full size shower cubicle was built in the middle of a popular Tayside pub.

The Half a Tanner pub in Perth has been a favourite karaoke spot for years but due to the coronavirus outbreak, loud volumes and singing has been banned.

However, the pub has installed a special shower cubicle inside the bar to let people sing along to their favourite hits safely.

The music will then be blasted out to punters in the bar over headphones like a silent disco.

A pub spokesman said: “We were all sitting trying to think about how we could bring back karaoke safely.

“At the moment we can’t have any loud volumes due to the risk of projecting Covid-19 particles so we can’t have loud music or people singing and shouting.

“So we were thinking outside the box and thought everyone likes to sing inside the shower, so we brought in a full-size shower cubicle which is all kitted out with a television screen and a silent disco kit.

“This way we can still do karaoke in a fun and safe way.

“Other pubs are getting re-established with quiz nights, but a lot of people have been doing that during lockdown so this is something they will look forward to.”

Those taking part will be given disposable microphone covers to use, and a disinfectant will be blasted through the cubicle to keep it clean.

And those wanting to listen in can borrow headphones from the bar staff to listen in.

The spokesman added: “It started off as a drunken idea but it has materialised into something quite special.

“We have some really good singers here at the Tanner, it is like The X Factor in here with everyone singing away.

“Using the headsets people can listen to the karaoke singers in the shower, but then if you want to have a conversation with someone you can just take the headphones off.

“One of the most popular songs here is ‘Bat out of Hell’ and people really like to belt that one out, and they will be able to do that in the shower cubicle and it will be shown on the television screens.

“We have already been inundated with messages from people asking to book the cubicle.

“Our pub is at about a third capacity and everyone has to be seated so we can’t cram people in.”

The shower cubicle at Half a Tanner will be in action on a Friday and Saturday night from 7pm and on Sundays from 6pm.