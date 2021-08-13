News / Court Perth prisoner found with sharpened plastic shank between his buttocks By Crime and Courts Team August 13, 2021, 7:00 am Updated: August 13, 2021, 10:26 am John McCormack outside Dundee Sheriff Court A prisoner found with a shank between his buttocks in HMP Perth has been ordered to perform unpaid work. John McCormack, 35, was found with a sharpened piece of plastic while being moved into segregation in October 2019. Dundee Sheriff Court heard previously how McCormack’s life had been threatened by fellow inmates. He had been serving five years in prison for a slashing attack in Glasgow. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe