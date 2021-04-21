Perth Prison inmate gets years added to sentence after boiled water and sugar attack

A Perth prisoner who was jailed for a traumatic knifepoint hold-up in Dundee has had his sentence extended following a brutal assault on a fellow inmate.

Shaun Dunn poured a tub filled with boiling water and sugar over “prison bully” Rickie Tait, leaving him with severe burns.

Perth Sheriff Court heard it had been a pre-emptive strike by the 36-year-old who believed Tait was already plotting an attack on him.

Sheriff Pino di Emidio told Dunn: “Your criminal social work report suggests there was a significant degree of premeditation here, and one might also say there has been a lack of a remorse demonstrated.

“I am going to impose a sentence of imprisonment, because there is nothing else open to me.”

Dunn, who is serving a seven-year sentence, was jailed for a further 33 months.

Victim needed plastic surgery after attack

He was sent to HMP Perth in February 2019 after assaulting a student at an ATM in Dundee’s Brook Street.

Dunn had pounced on his victim and thrust a knife to his throat as he withdrew £10 from the cashpoint.

Perth Sheriff Court heard that, just a few weeks into his sentence, Dunn walked into cell 28, where Tait was sitting with another prisoner.

Tait was described as a “prison bully” who other inmates steered clear of.

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney said Dunn was holding a protein container filled with a clear liquid.

“Officers heard a loud crashing noise, a commotion.

“They entered and observed Mr Tait’s injuries, which appeared to be significant burns on his head, face and arm.

“They were consistent with having had boiling water poured over him.”

Segregation unit

Officers escorted Dunn back to his cell. “He appeared to be out of breath and agitated,” Mr Sweeney said.

Mr Tait had to undergo emergency plastic surgery at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

The court was told Dunn was put into a segregation unit at the jail for several weeks.

Dunn was struggling with mental health issues and is on prescription medication, including mood stabilisers, the court heard.

“Lockdown is not helping with his mental health,” his defence agent said.

“When he is released he will be subject to a robust period of supervision and he himself hopes that when that time comes he will have a number of educational courses under his belt.”