Perth prepares to welcome continental market back to city centre

Perth is preparing to welcome the continental market back to the city centre.

The stalls, which last time stretched the length of High Street and into King Edward Street, will be back this weekend.

Stands offering a range of hot and cold food from Europe, Asia, the Americas and more will be on sale as well as other goods.

Perth and Kinross Council has announced High Street will be closed to delivery drivers from Wednesday until Sunday.

Drivers wanting to make deliveries should call 07895 644677 to arrange drop-off details with the local authority.