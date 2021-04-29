Perth police slam ‘selfish’ littering as 16 youths dealt with for antisocial behaviour

Antisocial behaviour in Perth decreased last weekend, but local police officers have hit out at “selfish” littering at local beauty spots.

16 youths were dealt with over the weekend, with officers intervening due to unacceptable behaviour, or to ensure their safety due to intoxication.

One woman was also charged for buying alcohol for young people under the age of 18, Police in Tayside said.

Officers said it was “notable” that instances of antisocial behaviour in Perth had decreased from the previous two weekends.

“Of the almost 200 or so young people that our officers spoke to and engaged over the weekend, the vast majority were well-behaved and posing no problems, and we would like to thank everyone who adhered to the current guidelines and enjoyed their weekend appropriately,” police said.

But police said one problem they did notice was littering, with hundreds of bottles dumped in parks over the weekend.

Bottles of various kinds were left in The Inches and later removed by Perth and Kinross Council, who also found broken glass.

‘There are still a few who spoil things for everyone else’

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “This is selfish, reckless, and puts others at risk, not to mention the potential risk of injury to dogs and other wildlife.”

Inspector Kerry Lynch said: “While it is good to see that most are getting the message with regards to how to behave and adhering to guidelines, there are still a few who spoil things for everyone else, either through poor behavior and intoxication or leaving a mess behind them.

“The Inches are public spaces used by everyone, and it is extremely selfish and thoughtless not to leave them as you find them and put your rubbish in bins as appropriate.

“Our officers will be out again this coming weekend to deal with any issues that may arise. Please don’t give us any cause to have to deal with you for poor behaviour, flouting of guidelines, or inconsiderate actions.”