Perth police appealing for information after woman, 24, reported missing

Police in Perth are appealing for information after a woman was reported missing from the city.

Lucy McPhee was last seen on the High Street at around 10am on December 23.

The 24-year-old is described as being around 5ft 2in, of medium to heavy build with dark hair tied back in a ponytail.

At the time she was last seen, she was wearing glasses and a distinctive waterproof jacket with a red upper half, royal blue bottom half and thick white horizontal band across the middle.

She also had on grey leggings, light coloured trainers and was carrying a black rucksack.

Sergeant Mike Ness from Police Scotland said: “It is important to us that Lucy is traced safe and well as soon as possible.

“I appeal to anyone who has information regarding Lucy’s whereabouts to get in touch with police via telephone number 101, quoting incident number 0958 of the 23 December 2019”