Perth Playhouse to offer private cinema screenings after coronavirus lockdown is eased

Film lovers will be able to hire out cinema screens for private viewings at Perth Playhouse once the coronavirus restrictions are eased.

The playhouse will be offering three of its screens for private hire once it reopens for people who want to visit the cinema, but don’t want to mix with people who are not in their bubble.

Perth Playhouse’s smallest screen (screen two) and its two newly refurbished screens (screens three and four) will be available to book for private hire for up to 24 people.

Mike Wiles, operations manager at Perth Playhouse, said: “We know a lot of people are concerned about coming back into public spaces.

“They are nervous about coming back and mixing with other people, but offering private screenings is an ideal way to get people back to the cinema.

“We are going to use our smallest screen and our two newly refurbished screens with the leather seats because they are the best to offer out for private hire.

“We have already had a massive amount of positivity for the idea and people have come forward saying it is perfect because they want to go to the cinema, but they don’t feel safe.

“You could even hire it out and plug in an Xbox or a PlayStation and have a mini gaming tournament with the kids, it doesn’t have to be a film.”

Mike added that coronavirus has been the “worst thing that has ever happened” to the cinema industry.

“I am desperate for everyone to get back to the cinema because there is an awful lot of films due to come out soon,” he said.

“We have ‘Black Widow’, ‘Peter Rabbit 2’ for the kids, and the new James bond film, although that is not coming out until September so there will be a long wait for that.”

Once Perth Playhouse reopens, private hire will cost £149 for up to 10 people, and £249 for up to 24 people, which is the maximum number of people allowed in with social distancing.

The cinema will start taking provisional bookings later in March and will offer film choices nearer the time.