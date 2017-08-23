‘Perth is the Place’: City hopes to capitalise on culture campaign

Perth’s unsuccessful bid for UK City of Culture has inspired a new brand identity, which it is hoped will be as popular as slogans such as Glasgow’s Miles Better and Dundee’s City of Discovery.

The Perth is the Place logo could be formally adopted as part of a marketing drive to entice visitors to the area.

Perth and Kinross Council’s head of culture Fiona Robertson revealed plans for a branding exercise following the failed City of Culture bid.

Almost 27,000 people took part in 40 projects during the contest, while the bid was formally backed by more than 100 businesses.

The branding exercise is part of a package of measures, dubbed Beyond the Fair City, aiming to build on the work started during the first stage of the competition.

A Future of Place festival is planned for later this year which will celebrate culture across the region and address a disconnect between Perth and surrounding towns and villages.

The public will also be asked to vote for which of the 21 ideas generated as part of the bid they would like to see delivered.

Ms Robertson said: “We are going to pull together all the responses we had from the communities and businesses and distil that down into what is our shared vision of what Perth is.”