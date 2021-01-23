Perth OAP an ‘inspiration to others’ after donating his weekly bingo money to foodbank

An inspirational OAP has been giving his local foodbank in Perth a knock on the door and donating his weekly bingo money to help during the lockdown.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, Danny Gannon, 98, usually went to the bingo twice a week.

But once the pandemic started he decided to use what he would normally spend at the bingo hall to help others, and has gone down to Perth and Kinross Foodbank every single week to make sure no one is going without.

Staff at the foodbank have been so chuffed with his efforts they even made him a cake to celebrate his birthday earlier this month.

Mr Gannon said: “I’ve been taking food and money down to the foodbank each week.

“It is nothing spectacular, I am just doing my bit.

“I don’t like to see people starving and they are all needing food at the moment.

“Normally I would go twice a week to the bingo and the idea was to do something useful with that money.

“It’s been a long time since I have been now and the way things are going I won’t see the bingo again because I am 98 years old.

“But now I go down every week to the foodbank and I have made some good friends there, they even gave me a cake for my 98th birthday.

“It is such a good feeling to go and see them all.”

Lynn-Marie Neil, one of the volunteers at the foodbank, said Danny was a “great inspiration” to others during the coronavirus lockdown.

She said: “He is a superstar, since the first week of lockdown he has come along to the food bank and given us money.

“He is using his bingo money because they are closed just now, and he is concerned about folk who are going without food at the moment, especially the children.

“We then said to him he should just put in a can of soup or something instead, so now he comes every week with a bag full of shopping.

“Even though he is 98 he carries it all himself without fail.

“He is lovely and it is brilliant that someone that age who we should all be looking out for is thinking of others.

“He is a breath of fresh air and it has been a pleasure to get to know him, he has told us about signing up for the army at 19 and then about his life afterwards as a bus driver.”

A birthday to remember

Lynn-Marie said it was important for the charity to give Mr Gannon a birthday to remember.

She added: “He is super so although we don’t have him inside the foodbank we couldn’t not celebrate his birthday, so with social distancing we gave him a cake.

“We also have some speakers so we were still able to play ‘Happy Birthday’ even though we couldn’t sing for him.

“He was so overwhelmed because he didn’t know we were getting a cake for him, and he was so chuffed to be able to celebrate it with us.”