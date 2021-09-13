Perth nursery slammed by inspectors after ‘significant concerns’ kids were left hungry and thirsty

A Perth nursery has been heavily criticised by an industry watchdog after inspectors expressed “significant concerns” children were being left hungry and thirsty.

Care Inspectorate staff visited Craigie Park Nursery in an unannounced inspection in July.

They raised concerns about hygiene after faeces were found in a garden play area at the Craigie Road nursery.

Inspectors also discovered lunches were not stored at the correct temperatures, posing health risks to the kids.

‘Dignity and respect compromised’

They also said the children’s “dignity and respect” was compromised as a result of nappies being changed outwith a private space.

This, the report said, was also a huge infection risk.

Despite receiving praise from parents, Care Inspectorate staff found the nursery service was “weak” or “unacceptable” in all areas assessed.

After being approached by The Evening Telegraph about the findings, owner Sarah Sharp defended the nursery and its staff, claiming an “intimidating and unfair” inspection contributed to mistakes made by practitioners.

But the report was scathing of the nursery’s shortcomings.

‘We had concerns that children may have been hungry’

Describing the quality of care and support as “weak”, it said: “Children’s lunches were not kept at an appropriate temperature which had the potential to cause children to become unwell.

“We discussed this with the manager who addressed this during the inspection.

“On the second day of inspection, we had significant concerns about children being appropriately hydrated and nourished.

“Children did not have access to drinking water when outside during a particularly hot day.

“When requested by a child, staff brought water outside.

“However, the lack of access to drinking water had the potential to cause children to become dehydrated.

“On the second day of our inspection, children were offered ice lollies for a snack which was not substantial or nutritious.

“We had concerns that children may have been hungry.”

The quality of the environment at the nursery was branded as “unsatisfactory” after “major weaknesses in infection prevention and control practices” were discovered.

‘Faeces in the nursery garden’

The report added: “We identified significant concerns around infection, prevention and control practices which put children at risk.

“For example, we found faeces in the nursery garden which children were using as staff had not effectively checked the garden before use.

“Indoors, we found multiple infection control issues including uncovered dummies sitting out in the nursery, areas which were visibly dirty and unable to be effectively

cleaned and children’s water bottles stored unhygienically.

“These had the potential to cause children significant harm.

“Effective quality assurance systems were not in place to ensure the environment was clean and safe for children.”

‘Serious infection control risk and potential to cause significant harm’

The Care Inspectorate said the position of the nappy-changing area for older children “did not provide appropriate privacy”.

“This resulted in children’s dignity not being respected,” it said.

An additional nappy-changing area had been introduced in the baby room since the last inspection at the Perth facility.

However, this caused “significant concern” as it was next to the snack and play area.

The report said: “This compromised children’s privacy and dignity and was a serious infection control risk with the potential to cause significant harm in the event of an illness outbreak.”

Investigators said staff were “warm and kind towards children, supporting them to feel cared for and nurtured” and “positive and nurturing relationships were evident throughout the nursery”.

Parents were also positive about their children’s relationships with those who worked at the nursery.

But staff were criticised for a “lack of awareness of the infection control and safety issues”, with further “significant concerns” raised.

The report revealed empty coffee cups were left in the playroom and a bottle of juice lay for several days, resulting in a mouldy soft drink being accessible to children.

The nursery’s management and leadership was also rated as “unsatisfactory”.

The report added: “Robust systems were not in place to ensure children were kept safe, for example, daily outdoor checks failed to identify faeces in the garden area.

“Insufficient arrangements were in place to ensure the cleanliness of the environment and maintenance and repair of the setting.

“This resulted in the poor infection control issues identified and put children at risk.”

Nursery owner rejects findings

Ms Sharp, the nursery’s owner, insisted children were never left hungry or thirsty.

She also rejected the other damning findings delivered by the Care Inspectorate.

She said: “On the day of inspection the children had all received a drink of water before entering the garden after lunch, they then had an ice lolly just as the inspectors arrived.

“Usually, there would be a table with drinking water outside but this was slightly delayed due to the garden still being set up for play.

“A child asked for a drink of their water which was immediately given and water was then brought outside.

“Our children access their water bottles freely each day.”

Responding to concerns raised about hunger, she said: “The children enjoyed ice lollies for a snack on this occasion, it was an extremely hot day, the children requested this for a snack.

“The manager collected this treat due to it being the summer holidays.

“As a setting, we try to allow for more freedom and a relaxed atmosphere during these weeks due to many of our children not having time off at home like all schools and council settings across the country.

“All children that were in that day were older and can verbally explain themselves, if they were hungry they would certainly have let us know.”

‘Neighbour’s cat to blame’

With regards to the faeces found in the nursery garden, she claims a neighbour’s cat was responsible.

Ms Sharp insisted this was the first time such mess had been found, adding that staff were now “much more vigilant”.

She said: “None of our children were playing in the vicinity that it was found.”

Discussing nappy-changing arrangements, Ms Sharp said: “For 28 years we have had the same layout within the bathroom.

“This has never been an issue before from any agency.

“We immediately organised for a toilet and a cubicle wall to be removed and a portable changing mat to be set up.

“We had introduced the portable changing mat during the pandemic. To allow for bubbles. We remained open as a hub.

“The changing area had voiles and was partitioned off from the main part of the classroom and kitchen area.

“When children received snacks and lunches, the table was never in close contact with the changing area.

“And I would like to add that we have never had a case of Covid within this setting, so therefore our infection protection protocols/controls have evidentially worked.”

‘Intimidating and unfair inspection led to mistakes caused by nerves’

She added: “Our families have been incredibly supportive throughout this very difficult time.

“Our parents like that we run very differently to clinical/repetitive settings which history has proved adheres to many peoples values and beliefs.

“We are outdoorsy and fun, our children are happy and healthy and enjoy their youngest years with us.

“We pride ourselves on being a family and enjoying every single moment with our children and each other.

“We do feel like the inspection was quite intimidating and unfair, which led to a couple of mistakes being made by practitioners due to nerves.

“We are all only human. We are not perfect but we love our families and they love us right back.”