Perth musicians come together to produce ‘Stay at Home’ single to reinforce lockdown advice

A group of Perth musicians have teamed up to reinforce the importance of staying home during the pandemic.

Michael Lumby, along with pals Christopher McDougall, Dylan John and Michael Galloway have produced “Stay at Home”, a song encouraging people to stay home and stay safe during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The song, which is available to listen to on YouTube, was written by the musicians themselves and each of them recorded their contribution in their own homes before the final product was pulled together.

It has so far racked up more than 200 views on the video platform in less than 24 hours since it was first posted.

Michael, who writes, records and produces from his own home recording studio in Perth, is also currently working on his debut collaborative album, which is due to be released this summer.

Posting on Facebook, Michael said: “We want to reach out to so many during this time of life.

“Wishing you all the best through these strange times and I hope this song will bring some light into your life.”

To stream “Stay at Home”, search for Michael Lumby on YouTube.