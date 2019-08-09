Perth mum organises community clean-up after ‘horrific’ mess in woodlands

A mum was so incensed at the mess left in a woodland area that she decided to take action herself.

In recent months the woods that run between Bute Drive and Dunkeld Road, in Perth’s North Muirton housing estate, have become a dumping ground.

The area was littered with broken glass, sanitary towels and empty beer tins, among other things including trolleys taken from the nearby Asda, and a bike.

Lianne Gibb became so angry at the mess that she decided to clean up the area.

Together with some friends and a batch of youngsters, she set about filling bags full of rubbish. The 18 big bags were then removed by Perth and Kinross Council refuse collectors.

However, even as the group tried to clean up the area, a group of youths came along and tried to set the trees on fire.

Lianne said: It is a really nice wooded area which is popular with children and adults with folk taking their dogs for walks there.

“However, it was horrific the amount of rubbish that was just being dumped there and it was turning a pleasant walk into an obstacle course and a very dangerous one at that.

“It took us two hours to clean the place up and there was so much broken glass that we filled a whole bag with it.

“While we were there, eight young lads appeared intent on causing bother.

“They tried to set the branches of trees alight.

“This is a lovely area, yet here were eight young lads trying to destroy part of it.”

And Lianne said she was pleased the community, including her own kids, had joined in to help.

She said: “My kids Dylan, 12, Lucy, nine, and Nicole, six, are among those who enjoy playing in the wooded area and, now it has been cleaned up, it is much safer.

“Hopefully, it stays that way. They were among the kids on the clear up. The council gave us the bags to put the rubbish in as well as the litterpickers and gloves and we are grateful to them.

“Hopefully, the area will stay rubbish free.”