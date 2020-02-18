Perth man who filmed teen during sex and posted video on social media left victim suicidal

A man who covertly filmed himself having sex with a teenage student before posting the footage on social media has been found guilty of voyeurism.

Louis George, 20, was also found guilty of a sexual assault carried out during consensual sex.

The 19-year-old victim, who cannot be named, said she had been left feeling disgusted and suicidal after discovering the videos had been posted on social media.

She had no idea the video footage existed until she was shown it by friends the following day.

George, of Tweedsmuir Road, Perth was found guilty of sexually assaulting the woman on November 2 2018.

He was also found guilty of voyeurism by intending to cause fear, alarm or distress by disclosing a film to the public of her in an intimate situation without her consent.

George was placed on the sex offenders register and he was released on bail while sentence was deferred for reports.