Perth man to run Paris half marathon to raise funds for Ninewells Neonatal Unit

A Tayside man has raised thousands of pounds for premature babies ahead of taking on one of the world’s most prestigious running events.

Rogan Craik has tallied up more than £1,000 for Ninewells Hospital’s specialist unit after his nephew, Finn Craik, spend six weeks there.

Finn was born 10 weeks early on October 30, weighing just 3lb 2oz, and spent his first month and a half in the neonatal intensive care unit.

The baby, who arrived perfectly healthy, was born through a cesarean section to save both his and mum Claire’s lives.

His mum Claire had been showing signs of preeclampsia, a condition that can cause high blood pressure and swelling caused by fluid retention.

After a routine appointment it was suggested she go to Ninewells for further checks as the condition had rapidly developed.

Dad Ciaran Craik said: “It was quite scary to be honest. When they are that early they need to be fed through a tube, they can’t regulate their own temperature. Finn is doing great, he is home and healthy.

“The staff are absolutely fantastic. They just bend over backwards to help you. They really care about you as parents. Nothing is a bother to them. They are very passionate about what they do, it shows in the day-to-day care that the babies get.”

Ciaran added that he was delighted his brother was taking on the half marathon to raise funds for the unit.

He said: “I am very proud of him for doing it. It is hard work.”

Rogan, 26, said he had been thinking about taking part in a running event for a while and decided to fundraise at the same time.

He said: “It’s been something that has been on my mind, I think having the motivation of running for a cause will give me that extra incentive. I have been quite overwhelmed by the response so far in terms of donations. I’m really chuffed with it.”

Rogan has set a target of £1,500 and so far has raised £1,300.

The money raised will go towards items needed for the unit such as heated cots for the babies, comforters and more.

To donate search for Rogan Craik on justgiving.com