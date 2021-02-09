Perth man surprised to see his awkward wedding proposal in Ridley Scott-produced documentary

When Perth vlogger Mario Neves proposed to his girlfriend during an action packed day out in the Highlands, it didn’t exactly go to plan.

He went down on one knee, amid stunning scenery to pop the question.

But her muted response – a nervous laugh, a kiss and a long, awkward silence – came as a surprise and a disappointment.

Addressing the camera he had used to record the momentous occasion, Mario said afterwards: “Unfortunately, relationships, they have ups and downs.

“I didn’t feel that it was a real ‘yes’.”

Some people in Mario’s position, might have quickly pressed ‘delete’ and tried to forget the whole thing.

But instead, the 38-year-old submitted his footage to Hollywood producer Ridley Scott and award-winning director Kevin Macdonald, who were compiling an ambitious video diary documentary film.

And to Mario’s surprise, they used it.

The film Life In A Day 2020 was released on YouTube at the weekend. The 90-minute feature tells the story of July 25, using snapshots of life from across the world.

It is the coronavirus-themed sequel to a similar film, made 10 years earlier, and has already gained more than 1.2 million views.

The film-makers received more than 324,000 submitted clips from 192 countries, but only around 500 made the final cut.

Mario said he was thrilled to see his proposal used at the end of an uplifting section on weddings and marriages, despite the disappointing response from his shy girlfriend.

“To be part of the film is a real honour,” he said.

“I had watched the 2010 film and I really wished I had been part of it.

“So when I heard they were making another film, I really went for it.”

Mario, who is originally from Portugal and moved to Perth 11 years ago, began recording footage just after midnight on July 25, and didn’t stop until 11.59pm.

“I sent across 100GB of film,” he said.

“There was so much footage that they could have chosen from. We spent the day exploring Glencoe, Fort William and Ben Nevis. It was a long, but exciting day.”

Although his day out didn’t end in wedding bells, Mario said he and his girlfriend, who did not want to be named, are still together.

Asked if he was happy that the film-makers had used that particular moment, Mario said: “Yes, I think so.

“I can see they had their reasons for choosing that clip.

“It makes sense when you see it in the film.”

Producers told Mario the clip showed “a real moment of bravery and honesty”.

“They said they liked the rest of my film, but of course they couldn’t include everything,” Mario added.

Mario, a freelance photographer and videographer, has been making YouTube videos and vlogs for three years.