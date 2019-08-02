Perth man ‘delighted’ to be named new boss of Scottish Swimming

Perth man Euan Lowe is the new chief executive officer of Scottish Swimming.

He is, naturally, “delighted” to hold such a prestigious post.

Lowe has come into it a time when the sport in this country is enjoying a boom with the likes of Olympic medallists Duncan Scott and Stephen Milne and up-and-coming talents such as Scott McLay performing well.

He said: “There is a good strong system put in place with great volunteer support.

“We have a pathway right the way through and I am confident that will develop.

“We have some very good clubs who are doing an excellent job.

“That is good to see and I feel part of my role is encouraging everyone connected with the sport. The quality of competitors and coaches is good.”

Lowe is a former member of the British canoeing squad so is used to “being around water.”

He added: “Membership of swimming clubs is growing and the Learn To Swim programme has proved vital.

“As it says it teaches kids to swim which is great as it is a skill which can be a lifesaver.”

Prior to his swimming post, Lowe was Scottish Gymnastics chief executive.

He took over as CEO of Scottish Gymnastics five years ago and has led the organisation through a big period.

Membership rose from 17,500 to over 30,000.