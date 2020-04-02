Perth man charged with forcing fingers down his partner’s throat has case continued

A Perth man has appeared in court charged with assaulting his ex-partner to her severe injury – including shoving his fingers down her throat and holding her nose.

James Sinclair, 25, appeared from custody to hear the charges of domestically aggravated assault and threatening behaviour at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sinclair, a prisoner at HMP Perth, is accused by prosecutors of assaulting his former partner by repeatedly biting her on the body, seizing her by the body, pinning her to a bed and repeatedly punching her on the head and body.

He is then alleged to have forced his fingers down her throat and held her nose closed, repeatedly stamped on her head, and to have put his hands around her throat and restricted her breathing, all to her severe injury.

He is also said to have repeatedly shouted, sworn and uttered threats to kill his ex during the assault in the Fair City’s Goodlyburn Terrace on December 7 last year.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond fixed a further first diet for June 16, and continued to remand Sinclair in custody.