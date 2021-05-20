Perth man accused of bundling sex assault victim into tumble drier

A 50-year-old man who allegedly bundled a sex attack victim into a tumble dryer is due to go on trial later this year.

Brian Lorimer is alleged to have picked the woman up and bundled her into the commercial dryer inside a branch of Bannatyne’s Gym.

He was originally scheduled to stand trial at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday but the case was postponed because of legal aid and witness issues.

Lorimer, of Rannoch Road, Perth, denies sexually assaulting the woman by kissing her on the neck within the gym complex on September 21.

He denies assaulting her on the same day by picking her up and placing her within an industrial tumble dryer at the Perth gym.

Lorimer also denies sending the woman a message five days later, asking her to have sex with him.

She cannot be named for legal reasons.

The trial fixed for yesterday was discharged and it will now take place in September.