Perth lodger put on sex offenders register after landlady assault

A lodger who carried out a sex attack on his landlady while she was sleeping has been placed on the sex offenders register.

The 45-year-old victim woke up in the middle of the night to find Scott Thoms groping her thighs and private parts.

She struggled initially to work out who it was in the dark, but Thoms said “it’s Scott” before apologising for what he was doing.

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney told Perth Sheriff Court: “She had a night out in Blairgowrie, drinking with friends.

“At 12.30 am she returned home. She went upstairs and collected a duvet and made her way back down to the living room.

“She was heavily intoxicated, but she recalled taking off her shoes and jeans before lying on the sofa.

“She was only wearing pants, a bra and top.

“At some point during the early hours she was awoken by a hand touching her upper thighs and private parts over her pants. She opened her eyes and saw the accused. It was dark.

“He said his name was Scott. She saw he was sitting next to her on the sofa and heard him saying ‘I’m sorry’.

“She saw the accused get up and leave the living room and heard him make his way to the spare bedroom that he sleeps in. She didn’t mention the incident to anyone at the time.”

Thoms, 50, of Coldstream Avenue, Perth, admitted sexually assaulting a woman while she was drunk and sleeping in Blairgowrie on 8 December last year.

Sheriff Neil Bowie deferred sentence on Thoms for reports and added his details to the sex offenders register.