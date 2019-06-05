Perth lass Lisa aims to inspire next generation as she eyes up World Cup glory with Scotland

The responsibility of being a Scotland star is something which Perth’s Lisa Evans has become comfortable with.

Her position as a role model for youngsters is something she takes seriously as the women’s game has taken off in recent years.

However, she believes that inspiration will only be enhanced further if, like they aim to do, the Scots make history and get out of their World Cup group.

That would be something, not only Shelley Kerr’s women’s team, but the men’s team has never achieved.

As they prepare to jet out to France tomorrow in anticipation of their first Group D match against Auld Enemy England in Nice on Sunday, Evans is adamant they have the quality to make a splash at their first finals.

“We have been on a really good run and that included a win against Brazil, which was incredible,” the 27-year-old Arsenal ace said.

“We are, obviously, looking to get through the group, we don’t want to just make up the numbers.

“We are only going to enjoy it if we make the latter stages. It’s within our reach but we are in an absolute cracker of a group.

“It’s a chance we are thriving on.

“When we play we are going out to inspire younger girls and boys, too, to be a role model. It comes with the job.

“I hope we make them think ‘I can do that’ and show how amazing and good it can be to be a professional footballer.

“It was a dream for me made possible by the generation before and now I’ve realised it and there are younger girls in the squad like Erin Cuthbert.

“She is only 20 and has a massive future ahead of her as a professional.”

Evans was presented with her 75th cap by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in a 3-2 World Cup warm-up win over Jamaica in front of a record crowd of 18,555 at Hampden Park last week.

The former St Johnstone and Bayern Munich forward admits it was a moment she will never forget but also doesn’t remember much about.

“It was absolutely amazing, we had read about the tickets that had been sold but the actual attendance was remarkable,” she added.

“Over 18,000 shows you how far the women’s game has come in Scotland because we were behind Italy, England, Germany.

“It was the boost that we needed to go on and do well.

“The first cap to the 75th, every cap has been such an honour.

“For it to be presented by the First Minister was amazing, she has such a high profile, a role model for all females really.

“She’s our patron and she really loves football herself. It was amazing the cap being presented by her at Hampden Park but it was just before the game so I was so focused on and nervous about the match I can’t remember what she said to me!

“We had hoped we were going to beat Jamaica because they are the lowest-ranked team going to the World Cup but we wanted to put on a good show and there were parts of our performance where we could have done more.”

The Scots will also take on World No 7 Japan and football powerhouse Argentina in their tricky World Cup section.

It will be new territory for the squad but a familiar face in fellow-Perth lass, Fiorentina’s Lana Clelland, brings an air of familiarity for Evans.

“Lana went to the school across the road from me and we used to play on the same team as kids before we went our separate ways at about 15 when she joined Rangers,” Evans added.

“For us to have come from Perth together right up the ranks to play at a World Cup is remarkable.”