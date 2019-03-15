Perth is Scottish city most likely to flood, says MoneySuperMarket

Insurance comparison website MoneySuperMarket has listed Perth as the city most likely to flood in Scotland.

After analysing 1.25 million home insurance inquiries, the site has revealed 1.8% of homes in Perth experienced flood damage in 2018.

It is the seventh most flood-prone city in the UK, up three places from 2017. Insurance bosses put the rise in damage in 2018 down to extreme weather.

MoneySuperMarket has encouraged residents to sign up to advance flood warnings and keep valuables upstairs.