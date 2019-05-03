Perth High School pupils raise thousands for Teenage Cancer Trust

Peth High School pupils and staff have taken the Teenage Cancer Trust to their hearts.

A total of 222 of them ran the 5km Perth Park Run and look to have raised £6,500 for the charity.

The pupils also helped the weekly Park Run smash its record of 384 runners as they swelled the numbers to 446.

Chemistry teacher Dr Stephen Jones has again headed-up the school’s fund raising effort.

Last year, the staff and pupils raised £8,100 for the trust, but this included money brought in from Dr Jones’s London Marathon run.

He didn’t run in the London event this year but, along with three of his colleagues – Kirstin Hardie, Andrew Gordon and Rachel Bonthrone – he is taking part in the Hairy Haggis Edinburgh marathon relay on May 26. The proceeds from their run will also go to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Dr Jones formerly worked for the trust and said: “I am grateful to the staff and pupils for their efforts which have raised a good sum.

“I am also indebted to those who sponsored our Park Run effort – Kenney Mackay Dental, Terkan, Network Distribution Systems, Perth High School Parent Teacher Association, Tayside Christian Fellowship and Perth Ultimate Frisbee.”