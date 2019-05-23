Perth hairdresser Sara to take part in gruelling around-the-world yacht race

A Perth hairdresser is taking on clippers of a different kind when she takes part in one of the world’s most gruelling yacht races.

Sara McBride will help crew a 75ft Clipper 70 in an around-the-world race.

The 33-year-old has been selected to take part in leg seven, from the west coast of the US to the east via Panama and the Caribbean, and will sail with Team Seattle, skippered by Briton Ben Keitch.

She is one of 700 people from across the world taking part in the various stages of the Clipper Race, which sets off from London on September 1.

Sara, who is one of three crew members from Perth taking part, said: “I signed up to take part in leg seven after I heard about it through my friend Melanie Morris, who is taking part in it with her daughter, Jasmine.

“I am so excited and I can’t stop smiling. I cannot wait to get to know who will be in my team. I am looking forward to the day I receive my official yellow Musto jacket.”

Sara was one of 400 crew members to stand on the steps of Portsmouth Guildhall, with sailing legend and Clipper Race chairman Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, at a gathering of participants.

Sir Robin last month celebrated his 50th anniversary of being the first person to sail around the world non-stop.