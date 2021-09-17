News / Court Perth grandad caught in paedophile hunter sting placed on Register By Jamie Buchan September 17, 2021, 5:23 pm Updated: September 17, 2021, 5:58 pm James Kettles was found guilty at Perth Sheriff Court A Perth grandfather who danced topless for a paedophile hunter posing as a 13-year-old schoolgirl has been placed on the Sex Offender Register. Ex-railway worker James Kettles was found guilty of attempting to communicate indecently with a child after sending off a series of sickening messages to an online decoy called Ruby. The 63-year-old tried to battle the allegations, claiming he knew all along he was talking to an adult – despite “Ruby” repeatedly telling him she was 13. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe