Perth grandad caught in paedophile hunter sting placed on Register

A Perth grandfather who danced topless for a paedophile hunter posing as a 13-year-old schoolgirl has been placed on the Sex Offender Register.

Ex-railway worker James Kettles was found guilty of attempting to communicate indecently with a child after sending off a series of sickening messages to an online decoy called Ruby.

The 63-year-old tried to battle the allegations, claiming he knew all along he was talking to an adult – despite “Ruby” repeatedly telling him she was 13.