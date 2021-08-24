‘Perth food bank donation’ trial of former MP from Fife pushed back to 2022

Former SNP MP Natalie McGarry, accused of embezzling more than £25,000 from two Scottish independence organisations, has had her trial moved to next year.

McGarry, originally from Fife allegedly embezzled the cash between April 2013 and August 2015.

Prosecutors say one of the charges relates to cash intended for Perth and Kinross food bank.

The 40-year-old, of the Glasgow’s Clarkston, denies the two charges and was set to stand trial next month.

At Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday, McGarry’s defence counsel Allan MacLeod asked for the case to be adjourned.

He said the defence is awaiting a commissioner reviewing evidence.

This includes probing emails.

McGarry was not present in court.

Prosecutor Alistair Mitchell said the news was “hugely frustrating” but stated there had been a “material change” since the last hearing of the case.

Sheriff Tom Hughes said: “Matters have been fully conveyed to me.

“I need to see that both sides are prepared and I’m sure the Crown want to consider its position.

“It’s unfortunate the date has to be next year due to the constraints of the court and this is time that can be utilised by the court.”

The case will call again as a pre-trial hearing in February in which McGarry’s attendance has been excused.

Prosecutors claim McGarry embezzled £21,000 while Treasurer for Women for Independence between April 26 2013 and November 30 2015.

It is alleged she transferred cash made from fundraising events into her own personal accounts and failed to send the donations intended for Perth and Kinross food bank and the charity Positive Prisons Positive Futures.

She then allegedly used cheques – held in the name of Women for Independence – to deposit money into her accounts.

The second charge states McGarry embezzled £4,661 between April 9 2014 and August 10 2015.

It is alleged that – while McGarry was Treasurer, Secretary and Convenor of Glasgow Regional Association of the SNP – she used cheques drawn from their bank account to pay expenses not incurred by the group.

Prosecutors claim McGarry retained reimbursements intended to settle expenses to which she was not entitled.

The charge goes on to say McGarry used cheques and money from donations to the organisation to deposit money to her own accounts.