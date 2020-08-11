Perth energy giant SSE to give all staff an extra day off next month following ‘difficult’ few months

Perth-based energy firm SSE is planning to give all of its employees a day off next month, to thank staff for their efforts during the pandemic.

The firm has confirmed the move, understood to have been announced to all staff on Monday, and said that they wish to recognise the “effort, commitment and flexibility” shown by workers over the past few months.

John Stewart, SSE’s director of HR, said: “In recognition of the effort, commitment and flexibility shown by SSE colleagues to maintain safe and reliable supplies of electricity throughout the pandemic, we’re giving all employees an extra day off on Friday September 4, subject to operational requirements.

“This move offers a well-deserved break and a little more time to rest and recharge after an intense and difficult period for many.

“SSE has worked with employees throughout the unprecedented situation to put their safety and wellbeing, and that of our customers, partners and wider society first and we will continue to support our workforce in the weeks and months ahead.”

Last month, SSE warned that the financial impact of Covid-19 on its operations could be as high as £250 million.