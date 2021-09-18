Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perth drugs courier jailed for £200k Newcastle to Scotland cocaine run

By Connor Gordon
September 18, 2021, 9:00 am Updated: September 18, 2021, 9:26 am
Dewar shipped the cocaine from Newcastle and was intercepted outside Perth
A drugs courier caught in a Perthshire village with nearly £200,000 of cocaine was jailed for two years.

Charles Dewar, 63, was stopped in Glenfarg, near Perth, by officers as he drove from Newcastle to Scotland on October 28, 2020.

Two kilos of the class A drug were found.

He said he had believed he was collecting cannabis resin from Newcastle in a pre-arranged meeting.

Dewar, of Newhouse Road, Perth, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine on the M90, at Glenfarg, in Newcastle and elsewhere.

Judge Lord Arthurson said at the High Court in Paisley custody was the only disposal available to him.

He said: “You acted as a courier in a Class A drug trafficking operation with two kilos of cocaine with a maximum value of £199,800.

“You are a first offender at age 63 and you have a supportive family.

“You played a small part in this type of offence.

“You had a lesser role in this operation and you thought you were transporting cannabis, rather than class A drugs but you were still transporting drugs and it was considerable.”

Acted with ‘gun to his head’

An earlier hearing was told Dewar confessed to officers he was stopped by an unknown man he had never met on a street in Newcastle.

Prosecutor Craig Borthwick said: “This male opened the rear door of his vehicle and deposited a package under the rear seat.

“Dewar stated he is merely a mule, who acted under duress having a ‘gun to his head’, believing he was only collecting cannabis resin.”

Police had received intelligence Dewar’s Ford Fusion Zetec car was being used to transport a large amount of cannabis to Perth.

Dewar was spotted on the A977 Kincardine to Kinross road by officers and stopped at Glenfarg.

A police drugs search dog drew attention to the rear seat and the cocaine was found beneath it.

The drugs were sealed  inside carrier bags.

A black plastic layer in the wrapping was labelled “TMT THE MONEY TEAM” and the cocaine blocks were stamped “TMT”.

Expert drugs officers said the total potential street value for the haul of cocaine was £199,800.

Defence counsel Tony Lenehan said Dewar had health problems and was subject to extensive medical investigations.