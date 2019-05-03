Perth country house hotel goes on the market with £3.25m price tag

A wedding venue has gone on the market, just two years after its new owner announced ambitious plans to grow his Scottish portfolio.

The 34-bedroom Huntingtower country house hotel, on the edge of Perth, is being offered for sale with a price tag of about £3.25 million.

The Tudor-style building – marketed as the Leonardo Boutique Hotel Huntingtower – sits in five acres of woodland.

Colliers International, which is handling the sale on behalf of owners Leonardo Hotels, said it was a good chance for hoteliers to gain a “quality asset” in the area.

Head of UK Hotels Agency at Colliers Julian Troup said: “We are delighted to bring this hotel to market. We’re anticipating a favourable response.

“Perth’s hotel room occupancy has increased steadily over recent years, reaching a high of 78.3% in 2017 –almost three percentage points higher than the regional UK average.”