More than 300 young people across Perth and Kinross are to be given free school uniform packs, thanks to a new community initiative.

Social Flock will create the packs using donated and new items and will distribute them in time for schools returning from the summer holidays in August.

The initiative aims to support youngsters aged four to 18 and Social Flock is asking those who can to donate “immaculate condition pre-loved” items or to make a monetary donation.

The packs will include three shirts, two jumpers or cardigans, two skirts or pairs of trousers, and two PE kits and will be packed into a brand new school bag.

Social Flock believes all families should have enough and be supported.

Volunteer Rachael Esdale said: “We have opened it up to self-referrals – we don’t need proof that families are really in need.

“We believe that everyone should be able to live a comfortable life.

“We know that the cost of school uniforms is increasing and we want to reduce the reliance on fast fashion by using good-condition pre-loved items.”

Social Flock also works alongside other local organisations to support Perth and Kinross families.

People have been ‘super-generous’

Rachael says the community has stepped up to support the initiative.

She said: “Some packs are dropped off directly to people or they can pick them up.

“We are working with places like Broke Not Broken to support people.

“People have been super-generous. They have been really great at helping and their ongoing support is appreciated.

“The community has been great.”

Rachael set up Social Flock in August last year to help struggling families and the environment.

The idea came as she saw how quickly her own children were growing and noticed the huge cost of buying clothes.

On its set-up, Rachael said: “Being a mum-of-two, I’ve realised it costs so much to have children and this sort of fast fashion has a huge impact on global warming.

Parents have to spend so much money replacing clothes.” Rachael Esdale

“Babies grow out of their clothes so quickly, as do most children, and parents have to spend so much money replacing clothes that haven’t been fully used.

“The idea would be that you would get a week’s worth of clothing in each pack, and when your baby or child grows out of them you can return the pack.”

Information on how to donate to Social Flock can be found on its Crowdfunder page.