Perth College UHI to release students from tenancy agreements due to coronavirus outbreak

Students at Perth College UHI who have chosen to leave their residences because of the coronavirus outbreak will be released from their contracts at the end of the month.

Those living in the college’s halls of residence can also now stay longer than their tenancy agreement should they wish, due to the nationwide lockdown and restriction on movement.

Professor Crichton Lang, principal and vice-chancellor of Highlands and Islands University, which the college is a part of, said: “Our student residences across our university partnership, both those owned by the university, or by our academic partners, remain open in line with advice from the Scottish Government and many students continue to live on campus.

“We understand this is an extremely difficult time for our students and we’re working hard to ensure they are supported and safe and have access to hardship funding if they need it.

“Students who need to extend their tenancy agreement due to the Covid-19 crisis can and will be accommodated.”