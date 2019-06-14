Friday, June 14th 2019 Show Links
News / Local / Perthshire

Perth city centre comes to a standstill after man threatens to jump from window

by James Masson
June 14, 2019, 12:39 pm Updated: June 14, 2019, 1:44 pm
Emergency services at the scene.
Part of Perth city centre was brought to a standstill just short of midday today due to a serious incident in Skinnergate.

A man was threatening to jump from a window and the street was sealed off as liaison officers tried to talk the man down.

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Stuart Cowper.

The emergency services were on standby and a crowd of onlookers was stationed at each end of the thoroughfare which runs from Mill Street to High Street.

Police at Skinnergate. Picture: Stuart Cowper.

An onlooker said: “It is quite a scene. The guy is precariously perched and there is real concern for him.

“The police are in attendance and, hopefully, it will all end safely.”

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Stuart Cowper.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We were called to the Skinnergate area of Perth after reports for concern for a man.”

