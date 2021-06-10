Perth church bell rings for first time in 30 years in ’emotional moment’

The bell of a Perth city centre church has rung out for the first time in three decades.

The “emotional” moment marked the completion of St Paul’s Church’s transformation into an outdoor performance space.

Works to repair the building came after Perth and Kinross Council bought the premises back in 2017.

People on the High Street heard the bell sound its first chime in 30 years at midday on Wednesday.

Perth and Kinross Council leader Murray Lyle said: “Hearing the bell sound was quite an emotional moment.

“This building has been out of use for so long it had become forgotten and unloved.

“Now it has a new future and you can hear from the comments people make as they pass by how excited they to see it brought back to life.

“It offers something completely new for Perth and will give this part of the High Street a real lift.

“It looks absolutely stunning when lit up at night and I am sure there will be many memorable performances here in future.”

He added: “This complements the cultural and events spaces in Mill Street and Perth Theatre.

“Together with our plans for Perth City Hall, we are investing making Perth an even more exciting place to live and work.”

Repairs

Built in 1807, the B-listed building’s £2.2 million repair works saw the church’s bell mechanism replaced and the original bell restored.

Features including the crenelated wall head and bartizans were also restored as part of the works.

Meanwhile, the building’s octagonal shape was retained, with the steeple and clock having been repaired.

The church’s roof has been removed to create a “distinctive” outdoor public arts and performance space.

Deterioration

Numerous efforts to restore the building over the decades had “fallen by the wayside”, with no viable use for the building having been found.

It became increasingly dangerous and council bosses believed it harmed the appearance of a “prime” High Street location.

The open air venue will be available for public use and can host events during the day and evening.

The space will be suitable for events such as concerts, performances and markets.