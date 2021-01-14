A Perth childminder has been given just days to clean up her act after serious concerns were voiced over her Covid-19 infection control.

Following an unannounced visit the Care Inspectorate has given Maureen Watson until January 20 to put new infection control measures in place.

A report into her childminding service, which is provided from her Perth home, found there were dirty toilets and toys that were unclean and unsafe for children to play with.

The report gave Watson a score of 1 out of 10 for infection control, which was rated “unsatisfactory”.

It stated: “By January 20, 2021, the provider must ensure appropriate infection control and safety of resources and toys is maintained throughout the service in line with Scottish Government and Health Protection Scotland Covid-19 guidance.

“Children must be cared for in a safe and hygienic environment.”

The inspector said the childminder was issued a serious concern letter on December 8, one day after the initial inspection, requiring her to make immediate improvements in relation to infection prevention and control measures.

Due to the nature of the Care Inspectorate’s concerns a second visit was carried out by an inspector on December 14.

The report added: “During our inspection we identified infection prevention and control measures were not maintained to an appropriate and safe standard to ensure the wellbeing of children.

“We observed excessive clutter of unclean resources and toys in the playroom which limited children’s space to play.

“We found equipment to support children in the toilet unclean and an excessive number of resources and toys outdoors that were unsuitable and unsafe for children.

“The childminder had not developed a cleaning schedule to support the need for enhanced cleaning.

“The childminder was responsive to this and we noted some improvements had been made before the inspection was concluded. However, the outdoor area required further improvements and remains a requirement within this report.”

The report adds: “We found the childminder had basic knowledge of Covid-19 guidance and she had not undertaken any further training or self-directed, professional reading to develop her understanding of the current situation.”

It further states: “On the day of inspection, we were concerned that the cleaning regime was ineffective.

“We discussed the importance of always using aprons and gloves and using a changing mat when changing nappies.

“This would contribute to keeping children safe and healthy in their care environment. The

childminder was responsive to this before the inspection was concluded and had personal protective equipment (PPE) available for when she is assisting with personal care.”

The minded children have access to the living room, playroom, bathroom and the garden to the rear of the property.

The service is registered to provide a care service to a maximum of eight children under the age of 16 years.

Ms Watson was approached by the Tele but declined to comment.