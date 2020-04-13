Perth charity launches initiative to provide recycled bikes to key workers

A Perth charity has launched an initiative to provide recycled bikes to key workers in the area to enable them to travel to and from work safely and with minimum contact with others.

The Bike Station launched the scheme on Friday in the hope it will help Perth and Edinburgh key workers get around safely.

The charity repairs unwanted bikes and puts them back on the road, as well as providing cycle training and bike maintenance information.

Anyone who is a key worker can now apply for a free recycled bike to help them travel safely, avoid public transport and relax at the end of each shift.

Sasha Taylor, chief executive of The Bike Station, said: “Now more than ever our key workers need our support.

“We know bikes can help, by providing access to safe and affordable independent transport and just as importantly, a means to look after their own health and wellbeing.

“We’ve launched Hero Bikes to support our key workers who are giving their all to protect our communities.”

Erin Tindal, a care home worker in Perth, was the first key worker to receive one of the Hero Bikes.

Erin originally borrowed her bike through a Social Cycle Project loan and she will now own it outright as a Hero Bike.

Using the Hero Bike more than halves her journey time to work on foot.

Erin said: “It was really mostly out of necessity that I wanted to cycle.

“I didn’t think I’d love it as much as I do – it’s amazing.

“I’ve been cycling in all weathers as well which has been fab.”

To be eligible, workers need to provide proof of their role and be aged 16 or over.

Priority will be given to residents of the two cities served by The Bike Station’s shops in Perth and Edinburgh.

Fundraising is ongoing to expand the scheme to support as many key workers as possible.

Anyone can donate to fund accessory packs for key workers and spare parts needed to refurbish second-hand bikes on The Bike Station’s website.

People can support Hero Bikes by visiting thebikestation.org.uk/help-our-heroes-support-hero-bikes.