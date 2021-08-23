Perth charity kicks off latest fundraiser for care-experienced youngsters with football tournament

A Perth charity that aims to be a “lovely auntie” to local youngsters has kicked off a football fundraiser.

The event organised by C200 pitted teams such as the Custard Creams and Hardly Athletic against each other in the friendly tournament to ensure youngsters get a present on their birthdays and at Christmas.

The charity – which supports 16- to 25-year-olds in Perth and Kinross who are or have been in care – hosted 12 teams on Friday evening at Bell’s Sports Centre to give care-experienced young people a boost.

The youngsters could use the vouchers to treat themselves or to get additional items with their shopping.

Local businesses and community members came together to donate items for the raffle to help make the fundraiser a success.

‘A whole community out there who cares’

Participants in the tournament got together with the shared goal of supporting youngsters in the area.

Sandra Flanigan of the C200 Fund said: “We really want to acknowledge the level of support we’ve experienced for our first ever #C200CUP fundraiser: the people who signed up to play in the tournament, our volunteer referees, the vast range of local businesses who so willingly sponsored the event and offered great prizes for the raffle, and to the people who are regular supporters.

“As an independent charity, run entirely by volunteers, we can’t thank them enough for their support and encouragement.

“Our combined efforts hopefully show our care experienced young people, that there is a whole community out there who cares.”

Blue Monday

In December last year, the C200 Fund raised hundreds of pounds in time to “bring a little sunshine” to young people on Blue Monday – the third Monday in January.

It chose that day to brighten youngsters’ day amid “a combination of post-Christmas blues and cold, dark nights, not to mention the ongoing uncertainty of Covid-19.”

Sandra said: “We know that this gesture represents so much more for our young people.

“It raises a smile, puts a spring in the step, and sometimes offers a much needed helping hand.”

What it the C200 Fund?

The C200 Fund began in December 2018 when a group of colleagues used their Secret Santa money to buy vouchers to give to care experienced young people for Christmas.

Through this, they learned that this would be the only Christmas present some would receive.

The group decided to expand their philanthropic venture and raised funds to distribute gift vouchers again at Christmas in 2019, as well as on the youngsters’ birthdays.

It became a charity last year.

Anyone who wishes to donate to the C200 Fund can do so on the charity’s JustGiving page.