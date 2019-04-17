Perth carer warned for groping colleague while kissing her cheek

A care worker who groped the breast of a colleague while kissing her cheek has been given a warning over his conduct.

Connor Smith was subject to a fitness to practice panel by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

Mr Smith was employed as a support worker by Advanced Specialist Care Ltd, at a care home in Perth when the incident took place in May 2017.

In the lead up to the event, the complainant reported Mr Smith had made several inappropriate remarks including “You’re beautiful” and “You have a lovely figure”.

He also told her he loved her while groping her.

He went on to accuse his colleagues of “conspiring for some unknown reason” against him, according to the SSSC’s report.

Mr Smith did not present evidence during the hearing at Compass House in Dundee.

The panel found the complainant and her witness’s evidence to be credible, and concluded that Mr Smith’s fitness to practise was impaired due to his conduct in the incident.

A warning of two years was therefore imposed on Mr Smith’s registration with the SSSC.

In its findings the panel stated that the public would be concerned if there was no impairment judgment due to the sexual nature of the misconduct.

The regulatory body said they could not be reassured that this type of behaviour would occur again, but did state however the warning period would be long enough to satisfy their concerns in this respect.

The panel also had concerns over Mr Smith’s views that the incident didn’t take place.

It also found that there was a risk of harm to a service user that both he and the complainant were jointly attending to when the incident occurred.

Even though the panel heard that Smith did not accept that the behaviour had in fact occurred, he did say he was “sorry that he had upset, offended and distressed his colleague”.

He also said he did not want to cause distress to anyone, including service users.

The SSSC panel considered these apologies, along with references from previous employers and from college when making their ruling.

Although the warning imposed on Mr Smith does not restrict his ability to practice, potential employers will be alerted to it.

The Tele tried to contact Mr Smith at his last known address but was unable to reach him.

Advanced Specialist Care is listed as part of the Balhousie Care Group by Companies House.

A Balhousie Care Group spokesman said there was no one available to comment.