Perth car park closed after woman found dead

A woman has died suddenly in the centre of Perth.

The 69-year-old was found dead in the Scott Street car park.

Locals report the local car park has been closed due to a police presence in the area.

Officials say the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called to Scott Street, Perth, around 9.30am on Saturday August 8 following the sudden death of a 69-year-old woman.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”