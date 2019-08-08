Perth busker PJ funds trip to Barcelona and has sights set on TV stardom, aged just 12

There’s usually a fair amount of street entertainment in Perth city centre on Saturdays but no one is drawing the crowds better than a talented 12-year-old.

Singer-guitarist PJ Thomson has just left Letham Primary and is set to make the step up to Perth Academy in a few weeks.

However, musically, he is already in a bigger league and is proving to be streets ahead in the busking stakes.

He is earning so much money from his busking outside Next in Perth High Street that he was able to pay his own fare when he went with the Fair City Singers on a trip to Barcelona and he also bought himself a new electric guitar.

The youngster regularly draws good crowds as he goes through his repertoire which is extremely varied for someone of his age.

PJ’s musical journey began at the age of two as his mum, Stacey, explained: “He got a kiddie keyboard set for Christmas, then he progressed to a mini ukelele and then a guitar.

“He seemed particularly keen on Paolo Nutini songs. As well as his busking, he has been support to a Cher tribute act at the Tulloch Institute where he got a really good reception. And he has also performed for family and friends.

“Another of his performances was just last Saturday afternoon when he appeared on stage at the North Perth Gala Day at Seven Acres park in Letham where again he was well received.”

Stacey continued: “He’s in the Fair City Singers and went with them to Barcelona, paying his own way with his busking money.

“Now he has bought a new guitar so he is spending his hard earned cash wisely.”

The Barcelona trip was part of the Fair City Singers’ tour of Catalonia and included gigs in the cathedrals of Barcelona and Girona.

As he is only 12, PJ was one of the youngest members of the travelling group.

The trip was no holiday as the band had a number of engagements and now PJ is hoping his musical career will take him even further afield.

And he wants to take his talent to a TV audience.

He has applied to be on The Voice Kids and is busy building up his collection of songs.

PJ said: “It is my ambition to be a professional singer-guitarist and I perform a number of cover versions.

“My repertoire includes Queen, Elton John, Ed Sheeran and George Ezra.

“I enjoy busking and it’s nice to get a good reception.

“Hopefully, that will continue. I certainly aim to keep on singing and playing.”