‘It’s a lot to give up’: Perth businessman hands over firm after 53 years

One of Perth’s best known businessmen is ready to retire after 53 years in the home improvements sector.

James Barclay, owner and founder of a large home furnishings store on Glasgow Road, is ready to retire at age 77.

His career began as a teenager and in 1968 he set up his own business.

The James Barclay Home Furnishings shop has been on Glasgow Road since 1993.

The experienced businessman is preparing to hand over the shop to manager John Hodge.

Mr Barclay says: “I feel a wee bit apprehensive about it, a bit nervous.

“It’s quite an emotional time for me, having been in business for 53 years, it’s quite a lot to give up.

“My manager John has been with me for 27 years and he’s taking over.

“He’s actually been the mainstay of the business for the last 18 months.”

Mr Hodge will continue the business under the name James Barclay Flooring.

The Glasgow Road showroom has a new entrance around the side on Earl’s Dykes.

James Barclay Home Furnishings history

Mr Barclay began his working life as an apprentice upholsterer with local Perthshire company Thomas Love & Sons.

After completing a five year apprenticeship, he left to train with the Allied Hotel Company in upholstery and also carpet refurbishing.

In 1968 he decided to start his own business, working from his parents’ home in North Methven Street, Perth.

It was not long before his business grew and he could open his first shop.

“I started with a very small shop in Canal Street,” says Mr Barclay.

“I then moved up to Leonard Street where we had a much bigger shop.

“In 1993, we moved up to Glasgow Road which we are presently trading from.

“We’ve had many highlights over the last 53 years.

“We’ve furnished one and two-bedroom flats to numerous castles throughout Scotland.”

Won’t ‘disappear into the sunset’

The Perth businessman has been trying to retire for the past year and a half, but it has been a very busy time for the business.

With people spending more time at home, many are also upgrading and spending money on their house.

Having been busy since last year, Mr Barclay knows what he’s going to do once he steps down.

He says: “I’m just going to relax for a little while, and then I’ll take stock and see what I’m going to do.

“I’m 77, so I’ve got a few things that I might want to do in the future, but the idea is to get the shop in order downstairs for John and get on with it.”

“But I’ll be on hand to help John, give him some advice.

“It’s not as if I’m going to disappear into the sunset.

“I’ll be here to give him a helping hand.”