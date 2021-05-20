Perth bully on six-month curfew for vile campaign of abuse against partner

A bully who claimed he was joking when he banned his partner from having “straight, male friends” has been ordered to stay indoors every night for six months.

Robbie Singh bombarded the woman with abuse for months and then told a court she was supposed to have been amused by his vile language.

Sheriff Gillian Wade placed Singh on a curfew for six months at Perth Sheriff Court after telling him she took “a very grim view” of his sexist attitude.

Singh admitted breaking a court order by sending his partner messages calling her an “ugly slut,” a “racist f***,” and “the scummiest of them all.”

He had previously been convicted of attacking and injuring the woman in Glasgow in 2019 by punching her numerous times while he believed she was pregnant.

He was given a community sentence and while he was on bail he broke its terms by repeatedly contacting her between 1 December 2019 and 1 June last year.

He also admitted engaging in a course of abusive behaviour during the same period by calling her abusive and derogatory names by text and on social media.

‘Despicable’

Sheriff Wade said: “It is a despicable offence.

“I have heard the tone and content of your ‘delightful’ communication with the complainer before.

“I take a very grim view of your behaviour.”

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney told the court Singh and his victim had been in a relationship for around six months when Singh battered her then carried on into his campaign of verbal abuse.

He would send “hostile and abusive” messages before apologising and then returning to abuse, which is too graphic to report.

“Some of the messages were put to him and he claimed he did send them but did not mean them in any abusive way but more as a joke,” Mr Sweeney said.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said Singh now accepted he was “disgusted” by his behaviour and was “working on controlling his negative emotions.”

Previous fines

Sheriff Wade has previously fined Singh £1,125 and ordered him to pay the same woman £1,000 in a similar case last year.

In the previous case, he forced his partner to “kneel and beg for forgiveness” during a seven month long campaign of psychological abuse.

Singh, 31, banned his partner from having any “straight, male friends” and told her he had sawed his hand off during a series of horrific text messages.

Sheriff Gillian Wade told Singh: “This is an abhorrent offence. Your attitude to women seriously needs to be addressed.

“I can take into account the nature of the offence, the effect on the victim, and the fact you are a risk to women.”