Perth brothers scale Mount Kilimanjaro in memory of friend who took his own life

Two brothers from Perth have climbed the world’s tallest free-standing mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro, for a mental health charity in memory of a childhood best friend.

Andrew, 25, and Callum Donaldson, 21, embarked on the challenge to raise money for the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) in memory of Andrew’s childhood best friend Sean Wallace, who took his own life in 2012.

The duo raised £2,500 by taking on the four-day ascent to the African mountain top.

Andrew said: “Every year my friends and his family have a football tournament or a golf outing to raise money for SAMH but this year I wanted to something a little bit extra and different.

“It was by far the most physically and mentally demanding challenge I have ever completed.”

The brothers had set themselves an original target of £500 but this was easily surpassed.