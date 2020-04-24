Perth-born Ewan McGregor backs nationwide appeal for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland

Perth-born actor Ewan McGregor has backed a nationwide appeal for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

The actor – a long-time friend to the charity – has voiced his support for their ‘Share Your Joy’ campaign.

On Monday May 4, CHAS are encouraging the public to show allegiance to their favourite science-fiction, fantasy, cartoon or musical hero by digging out their favourite ‘geeky t-shirt’ to wear on the day.

Participants are encouraged to share their efforts online and donate just £3 by texting ‘Geeky 3’ to 70450, if they’re feeling charitable.

Ewan, who is soon to reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in an upcoming spinoff, has made a heartfelt plea to fans and CHAS followers in a video.

He said: “The families CHAS works with, who are often among some of society’s most vulnerable, need to know that Scotland stands with them in this time of crisis.

“Now, perhaps more than ever, we want a show of solidarity and a virtual Mexican wave for those families who receive the care and support only CHAS can provide.

“Your pledge can help CHAS continue to reach families in the physical and the virtual world, and keep building for tomorrow.

“Myself and my mum have been involved in CHAS and visited their hospices many times over the years. I know the warm welcome that Rachel and Robin House can offer; long may these wonderful places continue.

“So, if you have the time, please join me by wearing your favourite geeky t-shirt on May the 4th. Follow @SupportCHAS, post your pictures, and use the hashtag #Maythe4thBeWithCHAS.

“And please remember, until the coast is clear – stay home, stay safe. Let’s support the vulnerable and our keyworkers through this crisis by doing the sensible thing.”

Laura Campbell, community fundraising development manager at CHAS, said: “It means the world to have Ewan’s support, as well as the extended ‘geeky’ community, especially at an extraordinary time like this. What a lovely way to introduce fans to our family.

“Ewan’s visits to our hospices are legendary, particularly the time he rolled up to Rachel House with his dad on their motorbikes. He also cut the first turf when Robin House was being built, alongside Sharleen Spiteri, so there’s a lovely, long-lasting and meaningful connection for us.”

© Supplied

Like many other charities left reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic, CHAS has had to dramatically transform the way in which it provides its increasingly important services.

They have set up Scotland’s first ever virtual hospice to support children and families who are having to completely self-isolate.

The virtual hospice is now four weeks in, offering families extensive support, whether it relates to clinical guidance, financial advice or bereavement support, by video and phone.

CHAS family support teams are also offering an expanding range of interactive activities, art clubs, storytelling and conference calls to children and parents, with more in the pipeline.

Anyone wishing to donate online can do so at www.justgiving.com/campaign/geeky2020