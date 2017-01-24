Perth four-piece band The Michigans is the first support act announced for Perth Fake Festival 2017. The event takes place on May 20 at the South Inch, following on from the huge success of last year’s inaugural event.

The garage-indie rock band is set to join the line-up which includes tribute bands for worldwide chart-topping artists including The Killers, the Arctic Monkeys and the late David Bowie.

Lead Singer Aidan McConachie said The Michigans are looking forward to playing their first-ever festival slot.

“It’s great to get involved with the Fake Festival,” he said.

“We will probably be playing to the biggest crowd we’ve played to and the fact that it’s happening on our front doorstep is a bonus.”

The current line-up formed in late 2015 and they play venues around Scotland showcasing new material.

They hope to have a busy festival season in the summer.

The Michigans released their debut single Mannequin in August 2016.

Early bird tickets for the 2,000 capacity festival are available from the Fake Festival website, as well as Willows Coffee Shop on St John’s Place, Perth.

There will be three licenced bars at the event, inside marquees on the South Inch.

Independent traders will be on hand to provide a range of food such as pizza, burgers and jacket potatoes.

There will also be a variety of stalls, children’s rides, inflatables and activities such as face painting.

Last year’s event was headlined by Coldplay tribute band, Coldplace, and featured britpop impersonators Oasish.