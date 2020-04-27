Perth and St Andrews Highland games cancelled due to coronavirus

Two popular Highland games have been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Both St Andrews Highland Games, due to be held on Sunday, July 26, and Perth Highland Games, scheduled for Sunday, August 9, were called off because of the global pandemic.

This is the third time in four years Perth Highland Games had been cancelled, and previously the organising committee said it was reluctant to cancel this year because it could lead to a situation where they were unable to run any future games due to dwindling funds.

However, chairman Brian Whyte said everything will now be rolled over to 2021.

“This is out with our control and everyone we have spoken to accepts that, so there are no penalties for us to pay,” he said.

“We are treating it as a roll over, everything we had in place for this year not transfers over to next year.

“We are looking to bounce back next year even bigger and better, because we have a little bit longer to plan for it.”

St Andrews Highland Games has now been rescheduled for Sunday, July 25, 2021 instead.

Ian Grieve, secretary of the St Andrews games, said: “It is very disappointing, but it is better to cancel it now rather than two weeks before the event.

“Hopefully we will be back next year, and we have scheduled it for the last Sunday in July, 2021.

“It was a hard decision to make, but there are a lot of people a lot worse off than us losing businesses.”