Perth and Kinross councillors accused of being ‘anti-Dundee’ over Tay Cities Deal

Perth and Kinross councillors were accused of being “anti-Dundee” after a vote on usurping the larger city as the lead in the Tay Cities partnership was defeated by the narrowest of margins.

Conservative councillor Colin Stewart proposed an amendment in a debate on the deal that would have overturned an earlier decision to agree to Dundee City Council continuing in the lead role, saying Dundee was already the default option for existing collaborations.

Local authorities Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Angus and Fife work in partnership with other organisations on administering the multi-million-pound boost to economic development in the region.

Councillor Willie Robertson said he feared the debate would lead to accusations of being “anti-Dundee”.

However, Callum Purves, who seconded Mr Stewart’s motion, said: “I don’t think it is anti-Dundee to suggest we should take the lead on certain projects.”

The amendment – which said “Perth and Kinross Council would be best placed to take forward that deal for the region as a whole” – was defeated after a tie meant Provost Dennis Molloy used his casting vote.