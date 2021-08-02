Perth and Kinross Council launch survey to revamp bathroom facilities

Perth & Kinross Council has launched a new survey to revamp their older public bathroom facilities.

The council is now inviting people to give their opinions on the public toilet provision in Perth & Kinross.

There is also an option to suggest locations for future facilities.

The #Penny4YourThoughts survey is open for 12 weeks and submissions from both residents and visitors are welcome.

Renewing local facilities

Councillor Angus Forbes, convenor of the environment & infrastructure committee, urges residents to ensure their voices are heard.

“The majority of Perth and Kinross’s toilets were introduced nearly 20 years ago,” he said.

“This survey is aiming to find out whether they are still in the right locations and whether, when they require maintenance or renewal, other opportunities can be considered.”

The local council owns and maintains 13 public toilets.

It also partners with around 30 businesses and public venues to provide toilet facilities for residents and visitors.

“Perhaps a local community would like to take on the day-to-day management of their nearest public toilet,” said Mr Forbes.

“Or maybe a local business could provide a comfort scheme in place of an existing automated public convenience.”

Bathroom facilities survey

The bathroom facilities survey closes on Monday October 18.

“This survey is part of a wider review of the council’s operational infrastructure to inform future investment decisions.

“As part of the Perth & Kinross Offer, we are hoping to work with the whole community to ensure Perth and Kinross’s facilities meet everyone’s needs and expectations over the next 20 years.”

The Perth & Kinross Offer aims to design appropriate services for locals by taking their opinions into account. This ensures residents gain services that fit their requirements.

The survey can be completed online here.

Alternatively, people can also request a paper copy of the survey by phoning the Council’s Customer Service Centre on 01738 476476.