Perth Academy parents demand public apology after head boy and girl humiliate classmates in ‘racy’ speeches

Parents at a Perth school have called for the head boy and girl to publicly apologise for humiliating their classmates during a leavers’ day speech.

As reported by the Daily Record, Perth Academy gave its S6 pupils a leavers’ day celebration, with certificates being handed out to pupils in front of family and friends.

But some parents were horrified by the contents of the racy speech made by the head boy and head girl.

They ­criticised classmates, singled others out for not performing well, joked about cross-dressing and alluded to certain pupils having sex on a school trip in front of their parents and grandparents.

Perth and Kinross Council confirmed a complaint had been received by Perth Academy.

It added: “The school is currently dealing with this in line with the council’s complaints procedures.

“In the meantime, we would apologise for any upset that may have been caused by the speech.”