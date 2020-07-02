Personal trainer and her ‘fit family’ get ready to take on virtual Kiltwalk for charity

A team of 40 are getting their walking shoes on this weekend to raise some cash for children and young people across Tayside.

Kelly Kyle, a personal trainer from Tayport, and a group of clients will be taking on the Dundee Kiltwalk this weekend to raise funds for Help for Kids.

After the Dundee Kiltwalk was cancelled, organisers of the event have encouraged participants to complete a walk, or other challenge, by themselves. Those taking part are encouraged to don tartan and post pictures of themselves online.

On Kelly’s team, those giving it a go will be split into groups of three, or individuals and will be walking six, 11, or 26 miles across the three days.

Kelly, who will be facing the challenge with her daughter and partner, is walking six miles on Friday, kayak 15 miles down the River Tay on Saturday before walking 11 miles home and will walk another 26 miles on Sunday.

She said: “We are buzzing for next week. It’s just nice to think that we are doing something for local kids in Dundee. As soon as I put up the word charity everybody was on board.

“Some people are walking 26 miles, some are walking 11. We really wanted to keep the Kiltwalk theme going on. Any money that we can raise, if it goes to helping one or two families its huge. We want people to talk about Help for Kids, that’s what we are all about.”

The group is made up of people of all ages, with one of the walker in their 70s and another at just six years old. Together the team have raised over £2,500 in just a few weeks.

Throughout lockdown Kelly has been running fitness classes on Zoom to keep people active and in touch with one another.

She has also created what she calls a “fit family” of clients and hopes to continue the classes once lockdown ends.

One of Kelly’s clients taking part in the challenge is Arlene McIntosh.

So far she has raised £492,26.

Arlene 53 said: “It’s been super, we are all supporting one another. I would like to thank everybody that has sponsored me. I’m only doing the walking but it is their generosity that’s the bit that matters.”

Speaking about raising the money for Help for Kids she Arlene added: “I’m working through this, I’m being paid through this but I think there might be a families that will be experiencing more difficulties this year. Some will be having more difficulties than they expected to.”

The groups efforts have been warmly welcomed by charity Help for Kids with coordinator Hannah Kemlo saying: “We are so thankful to Kelly Kyle and her team from KK Health & Fitness for supporting us at this year’s ‘Virtual Kiltwalk Dundee’.

“Through Kelly’s amazing efforts over these last few weeks 40 team members have signed up to the three day event making this the biggest amount of people to represent Help for Kids at any Kiltwalk event.

“Over these last few months it’s been extremely difficult as we have understandably been unable to hold any of our events, so to have the support from the team at KK Health & Fitness really does mean the world to us.”

She added: “In such a short space of time the funding raised so far is phenomenal and will allow us help so many local children.

“We want to wish everyone the best of luck for the weekend and if anyone would still like to donate towards the teams fantastic fundraising efforts you can still do so up until this Sunday by visiting the Everydayhero UK website and searching for KK Health & Fitness.”

Each fundraiser will have their total of money raised topped up 50% by the Tom Hunter Foundation.