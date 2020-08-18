Person ‘within’ Dundee school tests positive for coronavirus

A confirmed case of Covid-19 has been linked to Kingspark School in Dundee, the Tele can reveal.

Parents received word from the school earlier today confirming that “a person” had tested positive for coronavirus after falling ill with symptoms over the weekend.

It is not said whether the person is a staff member or pupil.

The message, which is understood to have been come from Paul Dow, head teacher at the school, states: “I was notified this morning that a person within Kingspark had been tested positive with Covid-19.

“This person had developed symptoms over the weekend and was tested yesterday. We are following procedures and I have been in constant discussion with the health protection team.

“The families and staff who have been identified through contact tracing have been alerted.

“There will be a further meeting at 4pm with the health protection team and from that we will agree on what further, if any, action is required.

In the meantime I want to reassure you that we continue to remain vigilant in our health and hygiene and in following the protocols laid out by the authority and risk assessments agreed locally.”

Dundee City Council and NHS Tayside have both been approached for comment.