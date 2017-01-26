Residents of a major road in Dundee have demanded something be done to put the brakes on speedy drivers.

Locals living in the Harefield Road area say that unless action was taken on the busy stretch, there could be a serious accident.

Alison Cochrane, 59, who lives in the area, said: “Someone will get hurt — it’s inevitable. I’ve seen so many near misses.

“The part of the road along here, near the Stack Leisure Park, is really bad for speed.

“But you see people going straight through red lights all the time too. Drivers just don’t take enough care along here and it’s worrying. There are several schools and a lot of children crossing the roads.”

The social care officer said a “simple thing” like the erection of signs with the 30mph speed limit would make a difference.

She added: “It’s a dual carriageway and I think people don’t always realise the speed limit of the road. But maybe they also lose track of what speed they’re going. It’s a fast road.”

Peter Wood, 29, said it was the crossing points that caused problems.

He explained: “People just ignore the red lights at the pedestrian crossings and they’re already driving too fast anyway.

“My kids were nearly hit by a guy when he just went straight through the lights and he was travelling quickly — it’s scary to think about what might have happened.

“It’s the older kids, the young teenagers, I worry about most.

“They’re the ones who will be crossing the roads at busy times and probably not paying enough attention.

“They should bring in speed traps or whatever is needed to slow people down, otherwise it’s going to end in tragedy.”

Lochee councillor Tom Ferguson said speeding was a concern and he was in the midst of setting up a meeting with the police to discuss solutions.

He added: “I want to see a full review done first to assess what would be the best way to tackle this. Signage is an important thing and I would want there to be clear safety signs in place.

“The residents are quite right. I have my heart in my mouth every time I see children crossing the road.

“Traffic calming measures should be implemented, whichever are most suitable.”